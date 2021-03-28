DE ROSA - Carmela

(nee Di Peso)

At the age of 81, was called to Heaven on March 18, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore De Rosa; loving mother of George De Rosa, Philana (Kurt) Martin and Tracy Witman; grandmother of Christina, Kayla, Brianna, Lilliana, Daniel and Nicholas; sister of Rosa (Dino) Pascolo, (late) Carlo (Ersila) Di Peso, Giovanna (Mario) Toscano, Anthony Di Peso, and Marisa Di Peso; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on a future date, when family and friends can gather safely.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.