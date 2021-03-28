Menu
Carmela DE ROSA
DE ROSA - Carmela
(nee Di Peso)
At the age of 81, was called to Heaven on March 18, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore De Rosa; loving mother of George De Rosa, Philana (Kurt) Martin and Tracy Witman; grandmother of Christina, Kayla, Brianna, Lilliana, Daniel and Nicholas; sister of Rosa (Dino) Pascolo, (late) Carlo (Ersila) Di Peso, Giovanna (Mario) Toscano, Anthony Di Peso, and Marisa Di Peso; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on a future date, when family and friends can gather safely.


Tracy, My deepest condolences for the passing of your beautiful mother. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Patricia DeBenedetti
March 28, 2021
Our deepest condolences to George and his family Helen and Greg Gach
Helen Gach
March 28, 2021
Philana, Our prayers are with you and your family. I have great memories of your mom cooking amazing meals at St. Benedict's. She was a special person. God bless you and your family.
Ronald Ahrens
March 28, 2021
