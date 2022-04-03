LOBUGLIO - Carmela98, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Sunrise Senior Living in Braintree, MA where she had resided since 2014. Carmela was born November 5, 1923 in Palermo, Italy, the daughter of Anthony and Rosalie (DiCarlo) Minnuto. Carmela married Albert LoBuglio on November 3, 1945 in Buffalo, NY. Carmela loved her family deeply and enjoyed playing all manner of games, particularly cards and bingo. She was an avid baseball fan, and always had the game on when you would come to visit. Carmela loved baseball so much that after decades of rooting for the Yankees while living in New York, she became a die-hard Red Sox fan upon her move to Massachusetts in 2014. The smile on her face was contagious when her family brought her to Fenway Park for her first baseball game at the age of 93. Carmela also loved dogs. Whether it was her dogs Jigger and Maxie from her time in New York, or her great-granddog Gucci whose visits brought her so much joy in the twilight of her life, she always had time to give treats and a scratch behind the ears. Carmela is survived by her daughters, Mary Ohlson of Massachusetts, Joyce Mohan and husband Terry of California; her granddaughters, Catherine Mohan of California and Laryssa Hiller, husband Scott and great-granddog Gucci of Massachusetts; and her brother John (Jack) Minnuto of New York. Carmela was preceded in death by her husband Albert LoBuglio, son Michael LoBuglio, and four of her siblings. Services were held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Carmela may be made to Last Hope K9 Rescue, 71 Commercial St., #184, Boston, MA 02109 or at