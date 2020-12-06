THOMPSON, PhD - Dr. Carmela (nee DuBose)

Of Buffalo, NY, passed away December 1, 2020, at age 64. Beloved wife of Alonzo W. Thompson Jr.; proud mother of Carl, Sean, and Aaron; grandmother of Olivia N. Thompson, and Sean W. Thompson Jr. The family will receive friends on Sunday for a walk through visit from 2-4 PM at the BRIAN K. LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 2528 Bailey Ave., and again on Monday from 10 AM-12 PM, followed by a Celebration of Carmela's Life at TRUE BETHEL BAPTIST CHURCH, 907 East Ferry St. Please practice social distancing, wear a mask at all times and observe occupancy limitations. Entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.