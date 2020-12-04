Menu
Carmella D. THOMPSON
Of Buffalo, NY, passed away December 1, 2020, at age 64. Beloved wife of Alonzo W. Thompson Jr.; proud mother of Carl, Sean, and Aaron; grandmother of Olivia N. Thompson, and Sean W. Thompson Jr. The family will receive friends on Sunday for a walk through visit from 2-4 PM at the BRIAN K. LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 2528 Bailey Ave., and again on Monday from 10AM-12PM, followed by a Celebration of Carmella's Life at TRUE BETHEL BAPTIST CHURCH, 907 East Ferry St. Please practice social distancing, wear a mask at all times and observe occupancy limitations. Entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Brian K. Lewis Funeral Home
2528 Bailey Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14215
Dec
7
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Dec
7
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
TRUE BETHEL BAPTIST CHURCH
907 East Ferry St.
Funeral services provided by:
Brian K. Lewis Funeral Home
