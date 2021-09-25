Menu
Carmella J. ZYGA
FUNERAL HOME
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY
ZYGA - Carmella J.
(nee Armeli)
September 19, 2021, of Depew, 95. Loving wife of 63 years to the late Eugene; dear mother of Maureen (Charles) Hawkinson, Mark, Mary Jo (Dale) Thompson, Bethann Monzel and the late William and Paul Zyga; cherished grandmother of Christina, Corynn, Nicholas, Christopher, and Alexander; adored great-grandmother of Colton, Dylan and Bowen; predeceased by sisters and a brother; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, 3-7 PM, at PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Mother Teresa of Calcutta Parish, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew, Monday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. As a Registered Nurse for 50 years, Carm was always caring for others. When she retired, she became a reflexologist and health enthusiast, she cared for anyone who came to her door with an ailment. She was active in the community as a volunteer at St. James School & Parish, St. Mary's High School, Buffalo Soup Kitchen and The Alzheimer's Association. Her hobbies included golf, yoga, world travel, gourmet cooking, power shopping and belly dancing. She was most proud of her family and friends and her ability to throw a party to feed the masses at the drop of a hat. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Zyga Memorial Scholarship, St. Mary's High School, 142 Laverack Ave., Lancaster, 14086. Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Sep
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Blessed Mother Teresa of Calcutta Parish
496 Terrace Blvd., Depew, NY
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
I really enjoyed Carmella's beautiful smile and joyful spirit during the times that I had the opportunity to interact with her. She had a great sense of humor and was such a pleasure to be around! I could tell that she enjoyed helping others in her life. I enjoyed her stories about helping Mary Jo with flowers. I know it brought her great joy! Rest in peace sweet Carmella. Blessing and peace to the family.
Sandy Vigh
September 27, 2021
