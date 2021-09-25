I really enjoyed Carmella's beautiful smile and joyful spirit during the times that I had the opportunity to interact with her. She had a great sense of humor and was such a pleasure to be around! I could tell that she enjoyed helping others in her life. I enjoyed her stories about helping Mary Jo with flowers. I know it brought her great joy! Rest in peace sweet Carmella. Blessing and peace to the family.

Sandy Vigh Family September 27, 2021