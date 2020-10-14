Menu
Of West Seneca, entered into rest October 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia A. (nee Muniza) Valenti; devoted father of John (Kelly), Anthony (Suzanne), James and Angela Valenti; cherished grandfather of Anthony, Samuel, Robert, Olivia and Joseph; loving son of the late Charles and Grace Valenti; dear brother of Esther (late Michael) Baldi and Antoinette (Gary) Crimi; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., Friday from 3-7 PM, Funeral Service will immediately follow. Mr. Valenti served the US Air Force. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 14, 2020.
