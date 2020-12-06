IACONO - Carmelo
December 3, 2020. Beloved Husband to Maria (Cibella) Iacono for 60 years; loving father of Josephine (Charles) Bussi and Joseph (Karen) Iacono; cherished grandfather of Nicholas, Krista (Jesus Barranco) and Christopher Bussi, Alexandria, Sophia, Olivia, and Victoria Iacono; son of the late Giuseppe and Giuseppa (Airo) Iacono; brother of late Guiseppe (Maria) Iacono, late Calogero Iacono, Anna (Giovanni) Vita, and Salvatore (Armanda Giglia) Iacono; also survived by in-laws, many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Carmelo is the beloved father, grandfather, brother, cousin, uncle, friend, barber, and above all, the most dedicated lifelong partner and husband to Maria, for over 60 years. The loyalty and dedication he has for Maria is the most sacred example of true love and devotion. God worked His many blessings through Carmelo's hands. Starting at the age of 5, he began what would be a lifelong career as a barber quickly assuming the title of "Carmen The Barber." Not only would he gather a following for his haircuts and Sicilian style barbershop on Niagara Falls Boulevard, but his affinity towards music and his guitar was undeniably magnetic. Carmelo serenaded his Wife and family with his guitar as well as those that would come by his barbershop. From his homemade wine to the homegrown vegetables grown in his garden, Carmelo lived a passionate life surrounded by the love of his family. From Sicily to France, and to the United States, Carmelo danced through the many trials of life with confidence, resilience and always the biggest smile. The impact of Carmelo's life is felt by many and will last for an eternity. Family will be present on Tuesday from 3-5 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Road. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Celebrated on Wednesday 9:30 AM at St. Christopher Church in Tonawanda. Followed by a private entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Carmelo would want you to express your love to those you value. Due to capacity restrictions at the funeral home, we ask for your patience should you experience delays when waiting to visit with the family. Face coverings are required. Condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.