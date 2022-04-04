Menu
Carmen Florence RICCHIAZZI
Fretthold & Hamp Cremation & Funeral Services
37 Adam Street
Tonawanda, NY
RICCHIAZZI - Carmen Florence (nee Carcoba)
Of the Town of Tonawanda. Carmen was a caring loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. She passed away peacefully April 2, 2022, at the age of 61, after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was surrounded with all of her family at that time. Her personality was very captivating to everyone she met. She was a member and very accomplished photographer of the Buffalo Society of Artist. She loved music, art, photography, and most importantly she loved family. She was born to the late Alfredo B. Carcoba and Joanna "Bubba" Simon on March 19, 1961. Carmen was the wife of Philip N. Ricchiazzi Jr.; her children Alexander L. Wrzos, Marlena D. (Thomas) Lalomia; stepchildren Alexander M. Ricchiazzi and Jillian M. Ricchiazzi; sister of Cindy (Greg) Curry; and nieces and nephews, Sean, Samantha, Jessica, Brandon, Alan, and Aaron; predeceased by her brothers John Carcoba and Michael Carcoba. A brief private ceremony will be held for her immediate family. Public services for family and friends who would like to pay their respects will be held April 6, 2022, between 2 PM and 6 PM at the FRETTHOLD & HAMP FUNERAL HOME, 37 Adam St., in the City of Tonawanda. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Hospice Buffalo. Condolences may be shared at FrettholdandHamp.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 4, 2022.
