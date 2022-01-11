SEBASTIANI - Carmen R.
Of Hamburg, NY. Beloved husband of 58 years of Mary (nee Friedman) Sebastiani; loving father of the late Michael J. Sebastiani; dearest grandfather of Michael J. Sebastiani Jr. and John T. Sebastiani; son of the late Joseph and Mary (Giampietro) Sebastiani; dear brother of Rosemarie Cherry, Barbara Sebastiani, Anthony (Donna) Sebastiano and the late Annabella (late Harold) Fitzsimmons, Connie (Richard) Kelley, Joseph (late Raffie) Sebastiani; brother-in-law of Anne (Karl) Kriz of Farmington, NY, Patricia (James) Hartung of Hickory, NC, Richard (Patricia) Friedman, Ginger (Michael) Nadel of Center Valley, PA; Carmen is survived by a treasure trove of loving and devoted nieces and nephews and countless, wonderful friends. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday and Friday from 3 PM to 7 PM, at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday morning at 9:30 AM, at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 3688 South Park Ave., Blasdell, NY (please assemble at the church). Entombment will follow in Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum. FACE MASKS REQUIRED TO ATTEND WAKE AND CHURCH SERVICES. Carmen was the Maintenance Supervisor at Thypin Steel for 35 plus years and Bryant and Stratton (Southtowns Campus) for seven years, retiring in 2006. Flowers are gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2022.