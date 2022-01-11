Menu
Carmen R. SEBASTIANI
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY
SEBASTIANI - Carmen R.
Of Hamburg, NY. Beloved husband of 58 years of Mary (nee Friedman) Sebastiani; loving father of the late Michael J. Sebastiani; dearest grandfather of Michael J. Sebastiani Jr. and John T. Sebastiani; son of the late Joseph and Mary (Giampietro) Sebastiani; dear brother of Rosemarie Cherry, Barbara Sebastiani, Anthony (Donna) Sebastiano and the late Annabella (late Harold) Fitzsimmons, Connie (Richard) Kelley, Joseph (late Raffie) Sebastiani; brother-in-law of Anne (Karl) Kriz of Farmington, NY, Patricia (James) Hartung of Hickory, NC, Richard (Patricia) Friedman, Ginger (Michael) Nadel of Center Valley, PA; Carmen is survived by a treasure trove of loving and devoted nieces and nephews and countless, wonderful friends. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday and Friday from 3 PM to 7 PM, at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday morning at 9:30 AM, at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 3688 South Park Ave., Blasdell, NY (please assemble at the church). Entombment will follow in Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum. FACE MASKS REQUIRED TO ATTEND WAKE AND CHURCH SERVICES. Carmen was the Maintenance Supervisor at Thypin Steel for 35 plus years and Bryant and Stratton (Southtowns Campus) for seven years, retiring in 2006. Flowers are gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Jan
14
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Jan
15
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Our Mother of Good Counsel Church
3688 South Park Ave, Blasdell, NY
Sharon & Joe Naso
January 13, 2022
We were so saddened to learn that Carmen had passed. Always warm, pleasant & such a good guy! He will be missed. Keeping you in our thoughts & prayers at this difficult time Mary! Love, Sharon & Joe
Sharon Naso
January 13, 2022
Sending comforting thoughts during this difficult time.
Shira Crane
Work
January 12, 2022
So sad to hear that Carmen left us. We had a group of friends since we were teenagers. We were so lucky to have each other. Little did we know our life would go so fast. But Carmen remained the great person he was when we first met him. He was always friendly and loyal. His suffering is over now. Dear Carmen Rest In Peace.
Rosemary Catalano
January 11, 2022
So very sad to learn of Carmen's passing. He was one of my favorite B&SC co-workers and an absolutely wonderful person. Sending my deepest sympathy to his family and all those who loved him.
Sue Franclemont
Work
January 11, 2022
I am so sorry Mary.
Barbara Neureuter
Friend
January 11, 2022
