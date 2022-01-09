Menu
Carmen G. VIZZINI
VIZZINI - Carmen G. (nee Incao)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on January 6, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Vizzini; devoted mother of James (Naheed) Vizzini, the late Thomas (late Nancy) Vizzini and the late Donna (Rick) Przybyl; cherished grandmother of Marie (Joseph), Matthew (Olivia), Amber Rose, Giosepina, Salvatore and Santino; adored great-grandmother of Joseph, Nicholas, Lyra, Jaxon, Colton and Cameron; dear sister of Caroline (late Raymond) Spasiano and the late Joseph (late Mary) Incao. Also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Hope Parish, Lafayette Ave. and Grant St.Buffalo, on Tuesday morning at 10 am. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
