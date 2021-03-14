Menu
Carmenita J. BROWN
BROWN - Carmenita J.
March 7, 2021 at the age of 87; beloved wife of the late Samuel Brown; preceded in death by her daughters Rayshonne Jones and Roxanne Gregory and survived by Renette Jones-Ivey, Robbie Jacobs and Rodney (Barbara) Jones and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Benjamin Burke, the late Dolores Goggins, Charida Tolerson, Cobina (Charles) Pener and Rodney Burks; dear sister-in-law of Juanita Jones; also survived by a host of loving family and friends. Funeral Services to be held privately. Memorials donation may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carmentia, was one the "Best" God Mother EVER.... I will truly miss her and the times my Mother and I would meet-up with her at the Anchor Bar, and laugh and talk for hours, when I was living in Buffalo. Rest Well Godmother - Love You! E. Michelle Rice
E. Michelle Rice
March 15, 2021
You will be sorely missed but now you can hang out with your girlfriend Lorraine rest in peace both of you beautiful doves.
Brenda Brown
March 14, 2021
