BROWN - Carmenita J.
March 7, 2021 at the age of 87; beloved wife of the late Samuel Brown; preceded in death by her daughters Rayshonne Jones and Roxanne Gregory and survived by Renette Jones-Ivey, Robbie Jacobs and Rodney (Barbara) Jones and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Benjamin Burke, the late Dolores Goggins, Charida Tolerson, Cobina (Charles) Pener and Rodney Burks; dear sister-in-law of Juanita Jones; also survived by a host of loving family and friends. Funeral Services to be held privately. Memorials donation may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Arrangements by the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.