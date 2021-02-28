Menu
Carmine M. McHALE
McHALE - Carmine M.
(nee Demizio)
February 15, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P.; dear mother of Christopher (Katherine), Kathleen (Daniel) Brown, Kevin (Susan), and Shannon (Gary) Sosnowski; loving grandmother of Colleen, Patrick, Mary, Ryan, and Daniel McHale, Andrew, Sean, Kristen and Kelly Brown, Kyle, Samantha, and Caitlyn Sosnowski, and five great-grandchildren; sister of Angela (late Frank) Sommise, Anna (late Ronald) MacKenzie, and predeceased by six brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Future services to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
Sorryfromthecheektowagahallshanginthereandknowherandjoearenotsuffering and canpartywithourdaddonandbrotherdana
Jonhall
March 1, 2021
