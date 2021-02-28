McHALE - Carmine M.
(nee Demizio)
February 15, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P.; dear mother of Christopher (Katherine), Kathleen (Daniel) Brown, Kevin (Susan), and Shannon (Gary) Sosnowski; loving grandmother of Colleen, Patrick, Mary, Ryan, and Daniel McHale, Andrew, Sean, Kristen and Kelly Brown, Kyle, Samantha, and Caitlyn Sosnowski, and five great-grandchildren; sister of Angela (late Frank) Sommise, Anna (late Ronald) MacKenzie, and predeceased by six brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Future services to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.