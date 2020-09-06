JASKOWSKI - Carol A.
(nee Kilger)
September 4, 2020, age 77. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Jaskowski; loving mother of Lynn Marie (Jon) Daskavitz and David (Paula) Jaskowski; cherished grandmother of Emily, Michael, Steven, Nicole and Kevin; adored great-grandmother of Adelynn; dear sister of the late Kenneth (late Florence) Wray, Richard (late Joan) Kilger and Donald (Lenore) Kilger; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.