KOSTER - Carol A.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, September 28, 2020. Dearest mother of Christopher P. Koster (Theresa A. Eusanio); grandmother of Makayla A. Koster; daughter of the late Albert P. and Edith M. (Palmer) Koster; sister of Geri (Jimmy) Simmons, and George (Patty) Koster; also survived by nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com