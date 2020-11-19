MARRA - Carol A.
Age 63, of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away on November 17, 2020. Born in Niagara Falls, NY, she was the daughter of Anne (Boscarino) Colavecchia and the late Frank Colavecchia. In addition to her husband and mother; Carol is survived by her daughter, Cara (Aaron) Berger; her grandchildren, Sophie and Charlotte Berger; her sister, Lynda (Dan) Waller as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 21 from 2-4 PM at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Rd., Niagara Falls, NY, where Carol's Funeral Services will be held at 4 PM. If desired, memorial offerings may be made to the Niagara County SPCA, 2100 Lockport Rd., Niagara Falls, NY 14304. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com
for online condolences.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 19, 2020.