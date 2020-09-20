Menu
Of Elma, NY, September 13, 2020, after a long illness. Loving daughter of the late Casimer and the late Mary (nee Zbaczyniak) Machtel; beloved wife of Calvin; dearest mother of Daniel (Meghan) and the late Jason; beloved grandmother of Samantha. Private Services held at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Elma Fire Company, Inc., PO Box 3, Elma, NY 14059. Online condolences shared at www.howefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
