Of Lackawanna; entered into rest September 24, 2020. Devoted mother of John (Nancy) Rooney, Jr. and Timothy Rooney; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Ann Bonadio; dear sister of the late Joseph Bonadio, Jr. and the late Maria (Aldo) Lucci; fond aunt of Laura Lucci. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Tuesday, from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, New York 14227. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
