Carol Ann HAIRSTON
HAIRSTON - Carol Ann
Departed this life September 18, 2020. Relatives and friends may visit THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY, Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 4-7 PM, where the family will receive friends, Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 11 AM - 12 noon. Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery, West Seneca, NY. Condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
