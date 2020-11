MACKEY - Carol Ann

Of Silver Creek, NY, November 23, 2020. Beloved wife of William Mackey Sr.; loving mother of Tammy (Paul) Sullivan, William (Judy) Jr., Jeffrey and the late Michael, Scott and Daniel Mackey; sister of Donald MacLeod. Also survived by ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Friends may call Tuesday from 3 PM to 7 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St. Angola, NY. Please observe all NYS Guidelines, Face coverings and Social Distancing is required.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 24, 2020.