Carol Linda AUSTIN
AUSTIN - Carol Linda
(nee Knight)
April 9, 2022. Beloved wife of 57 years to James S. Austin; loving mother of Michael J. (Deborah Schwagler) Austin and Susan M. (Doug) Hamilton; dearest grandmother of Brendan, Sara Hamilton, Madison, Jack and Isabella Austin; dear sister of the late William (late Yvonne) Knight; dear sister-in-law of Mabel (late Robert) Austin. Friends may call Friday, 4-7 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, at Elmlawn Cemetery at 1 PM (please gather at Cemetery Office by 12:45 PM). Memorials to Elmlawn Cemetery Foundation, 3939 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore or Kenmore Rotary Foundation, 3411 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore 14217. Online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2022.
