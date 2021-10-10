Menu
Carol Lee BAKER
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
BAKER - Carol Lee
(nee Piersall)
Of Snyder, peacefully entered into rest October 4, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Albert C. Baker; devoted mother of Linda Evans, Christine Baker Jeffery and Mark C. (Mary) Baker; adored grandmother of Kyle and Kacy Evans; John and Jason Jeffery and Mark C. Baker II; cherished great-grandmother of Caysen Evans and Lucas A. Baker; loving daughter of the late Martin Piersall and the late Ruby (late Lee) Forster; dear sister of Martin Piersall. She is also survived by many loving relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning (October 16), at 9:30 AM, in Christ the King Parish, 30 Lamarck Dr., at Main St., Amherst, NY. The family of Carol Lee will be hosting a Celebration of Life later that day. Private Interment at Western New York National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of WNY. Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Christ the King Parish
30 Lamarck Dr., Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I got to know your Mom better through Christ the King Church. She was so very kind to me and it was such a joy to see her there. I knew she was ill and I made it a point to pray for her regularly but I know that you will be missing both your parents very badly. The 12 year old me only knew her as my friends Mom. I consider it a gift to have gotten to know her a little better as a (gulp) 60 year old woman. You will all be in my prayers as you move through the difficult days ahead.
Maureen Bartels Pratt
Friend
October 15, 2021
May the God of comfort bring the family peace.
Jan
October 10, 2021
