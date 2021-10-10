I got to know your Mom better through Christ the King Church. She was so very kind to me and it was such a joy to see her there. I knew she was ill and I made it a point to pray for her regularly but I know that you will be missing both your parents very badly. The 12 year old me only knew her as my friends Mom. I consider it a gift to have gotten to know her a little better as a (gulp) 60 year old woman. You will all be in my prayers as you move through the difficult days ahead.

Maureen Bartels Pratt Friend October 15, 2021