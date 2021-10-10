BAKER - Carol Lee
(nee Piersall)
Of Snyder, peacefully entered into rest October 4, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Albert C. Baker; devoted mother of Linda Evans, Christine Baker Jeffery and Mark C. (Mary) Baker; adored grandmother of Kyle and Kacy Evans; John and Jason Jeffery and Mark C. Baker II; cherished great-grandmother of Caysen Evans and Lucas A. Baker; loving daughter of the late Martin Piersall and the late Ruby (late Lee) Forster; dear sister of Martin Piersall. She is also survived by many loving relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning (October 16), at 9:30 AM, in Christ the King Parish, 30 Lamarck Dr., at Main St., Amherst, NY. The family of Carol Lee will be hosting a Celebration of Life later that day. Private Interment at Western New York National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of WNY. Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.