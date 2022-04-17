Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol A. BECHTEL
BECHTEL - Carol A.
(nee Wnuk)
April 12, 2022, age 66 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Beloved wife of the late Michael P. Bechtel; loving sister of Henry (Sharon) Wnuk, James (Geraldine) Wnuk, Karen (William) Finken and the late Robert (Carol) Wnuk and Thomas (Linda) Wnuk; she will be sadly missed by the adored Lynch family, Holly, Shavonne, Charity, Athena, Isaac, Gabriella, and Austin; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services to be held privately. If so desired, memorials may be made in Carol's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park, Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Share memories and condolences on Carol's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.