BECHTEL - Carol A.
(nee Wnuk)
April 12, 2022, age 66 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Beloved wife of the late Michael P. Bechtel; loving sister of Henry (Sharon) Wnuk, James (Geraldine) Wnuk, Karen (William) Finken and the late Robert (Carol) Wnuk and Thomas (Linda) Wnuk; she will be sadly missed by the adored Lynch family, Holly, Shavonne, Charity, Athena, Isaac, Gabriella, and Austin; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services to be held privately. If so desired, memorials may be made in Carol's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park, Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Share memories and condolences on Carol's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.