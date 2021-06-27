Bonnas - Carol J.
(nee Zwelling)
Age 85, of Buffalo, NY passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC. Born in Erie County, NY on May 20, 1936, she was the daughter of the late John and Loraine Zwelling. Carol worked as a secretary for the State of New York. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved ex-husband, Clyde Bonnas; son, David Bonnas; brother, Jack Zwelling. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Gary Bonnas (Therese) of Florida, Timothy Bonnas (Cindy) of Landis, NC and Thomas Bonnas of Buffalo, NY; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Burial of the remains will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Cheektowaga, NY at a later date. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Bonnas family. Online condolences at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.