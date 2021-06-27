Menu
Carol J. BONNAS
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lyerly Funeral Home
523 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC
Bonnas - Carol J.
(nee Zwelling)
Age 85, of Buffalo, NY passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC. Born in Erie County, NY on May 20, 1936, she was the daughter of the late John and Loraine Zwelling. Carol worked as a secretary for the State of New York. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved ex-husband, Clyde Bonnas; son, David Bonnas; brother, Jack Zwelling. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Gary Bonnas (Therese) of Florida, Timothy Bonnas (Cindy) of Landis, NC and Thomas Bonnas of Buffalo, NY; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Burial of the remains will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Cheektowaga, NY at a later date. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Bonnas family. Online condolences at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
Our deepest condolences to all of the Bonnas famil_.you guys are in our thoughts and prayers we love you all
Heather smith
Family
June 28, 2021
