CAMILLO - Carol M.
(nee Lippert)
June 29, 2021, beloved wife of the late Charles Camillo; devoted mother of Marc (Carol), Karen Moyer, Kim (Gary) Klas, Lisa (Steve) LeHache and the late Keith Moyer; loving grandmother of eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and the late Matthew; dear sister of Mary Ann (Al) Nielson and the late Shirley Watson. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker), where prayers will be offered on Tuesday at 8:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 9:00 AM, from St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda. Entombment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Mrs. Camillo was a member of the Erie County VFW and Pvt Leonard Post Ladies Auxillary. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.