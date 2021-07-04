Menu
Carol M. CAMILLO
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
CAMILLO - Carol M.
(nee Lippert)
June 29, 2021, beloved wife of the late Charles Camillo; devoted mother of Marc (Carol), Karen Moyer, Kim (Gary) Klas, Lisa (Steve) LeHache and the late Keith Moyer; loving grandmother of eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and the late Matthew; dear sister of Mary Ann (Al) Nielson and the late Shirley Watson. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker), where prayers will be offered on Tuesday at 8:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 9:00 AM, from St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda. Entombment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Mrs. Camillo was a member of the Erie County VFW and Pvt Leonard Post Ladies Auxillary. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Jul
6
Prayer Service
8:15a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Jul
6
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Amelia Church
2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, NY
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I wish to extend my deepest sympathy to Carol´s family I´ve known her for a very long time and traveled with her in VFW functions had a lot of fun together May your hearts be filled with beautiful memories she was a very wonderful friend God Bless
Ann & Cheryl Kelly
Friend
July 4, 2021
