Cronin - Carol M.
June 7, 2021, of Lake View, NY. Beloved wife of the late Francis X. Cronin; cherished mother of Christopher, Carol (Mark)Schanbacher, and the late Keith Cronin; devoted grandmother of Kristin, David, and Eric; loving sister of the late James (late June) Bauer; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Friends received Friday, July 2, from 2-8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY 14075. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 3, at 10 AM at St. John Paul II Parish, 2052 Lake View Road, Lake View, NY. Please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of WNY, 6215 Sheridan Dr. #100, Buffalo, NY 14221. Online condolences and tributes may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.