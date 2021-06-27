Dear Chris and Carol, I will always remember your mom as a sweet and gentle woman. She exuded warmth and love and just had a peaceful way about her. The last time I saw her was at June's funeral, and she was already a bit unsteady, but very determined and intent on being present and was wonderful to speak with her and see her beautiful smile. Mary Mitri (Jens friend)

Mary Mitri July 3, 2021