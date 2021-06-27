Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol M. CRONIN
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
Cronin - Carol M.
June 7, 2021, of Lake View, NY. Beloved wife of the late Francis X. Cronin; cherished mother of Christopher, Carol (Mark)Schanbacher, and the late Keith Cronin; devoted grandmother of Kristin, David, and Eric; loving sister of the late James (late June) Bauer; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Friends received Friday, July 2, from 2-8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY 14075. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 3, at 10 AM at St. John Paul II Parish, 2052 Lake View Road, Lake View, NY. Please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY, 6215 Sheridan Dr. #100, Buffalo, NY 14221. Online condolences and tributes may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg, NY
Jul
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John Paul II Parish
2052 Lake View Road, Lake View, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dear Chris and Carol, I will always remember your mom as a sweet and gentle woman. She exuded warmth and love and just had a peaceful way about her. The last time I saw her was at June's funeral, and she was already a bit unsteady, but very determined and intent on being present and was wonderful to speak with her and see her beautiful smile. Mary Mitri (Jens friend)
Mary Mitri
July 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results