CWIKLINSKI - Carol
(nee Pokorski)
Suddenly, June 4, 2021 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late James D. Cwiklinski, Sr.; dearest mother of Jennifer, James Jr., Heather, Valerie (Nick) Butera and Angela; loving grandmother of Cherie, Shelby, Geno, Katie, Chloe and Angelo; sister of Steve (Lynne) Pokorski; sister-in-law of Gregory (Rita) Cwiklinski. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.) on Saturday, June 26th from 4-8 PM (Prayer service at 7:30 PM). As Carol was an avid animal lover, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Erie County SPCA or the rescue of your choice. Share condolences online at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.