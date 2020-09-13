McGRATH - Carol D.
Of East Aurora, NY, September 2, 2020. Born August 3, 1936 in New Haven, CT, to the late Roland A. and Ruth M. Dudley Dahlin. Mrs. McGrath was the wife of the late Edward W. McGrath; mother of W. Erik (Elizabeth) Maeder, Karl Maeder, and Rebecca (fiancé James Biddle Jr.) Doll; step-mother of Edward (Lynn) McGrath Jr., Daniel McGrath, Jonathan McGrath, the late Susan Reger and the late Christian McGrath; grandmother of W. Clinton, R. Clark, Alaina and Grace (fiancé Nicholas Nosbisch) Doll, and John V. "Jake" (Hannah Knoll) and Jesse Maeder; step-grandmother of Colleen (Michael) Kozak, Erin, Joseph, Jonathan (Ashley) Jr. and Samantha McGrath, Ryan Reger, Jamie Reger, and Brittany (Devin) Moya; great-grandmother of Christian, Michael, Sofia, Maxine, Phoenix, Henry and Cooper; sister of the late Roland (Jeanne) Dahlin, Edith (Harvey) Lockyer, and Shonnie (survived by Al) DelloRusso; sister-in-law of the late David (survived by Maryann) McGrath and survived by nieces, nephews, dear friends, and her loyal cat companion, Gandalf. Mrs. McGrath was a retired teacher in East Aurora Union Free Schools. Friends are invited to call Saturday, September 19 from 11AM to 3PM at KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple Street, East Aurora. Memorial donations may be made to Aurora Players, P.O. Box 206, East Aurora, NY 14052. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.