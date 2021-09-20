Jack and the Drew family. I´m saddened to hear about Carol´s passing. She was a kind and just a sweet person. I can remember the fun times in the driveway shooting the bull and just having a good time. I can honestly say I never and I mean never heard her say anything bad about anyone. That say a lot of the kind of person she was. I can say I was blessed to have known her and Jack. Again my condolences and may she Rest In Peace. God bless. Chuck and Vicky CAPIZZI

Chuck Capizzi September 22, 2021