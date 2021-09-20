DREW - Carol Ann (nee Krebs)
Age 79, of the City of Tonawanda, September 17, 2021. Wife of 58 years to John "Jack" William Drew; loving mother of Laurie Ann Drew, Michelle (Art) Battaglia and John (Nicole) Drew; grandmother of Autumn and Josslyn Battaglia, Tyler, Mason and Olivia Drew; adopted grandchildren Lauren Main and Amelia Owen; daughter of the late Robert Joseph and Vivian Sue Krebs; and sister of the late Ronald George Krebs; also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Carol Ann graduated from Buffalo State College and worked as a Teacher at Green Acres Elementary School. She then took a leave from work to raise her three children. Once her children were old enough she went to work at the Cantalician Center as a Teacher. Carol loved flowers, working in the yard, traveling with family and friends and long car rides with her husband John. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, September 22, from 3-5 PM, at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda, where a Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday evening at 5 PM, following the visitation. Everyone is welcome to attend. Final resting place will be in Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
of WNY. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2021.