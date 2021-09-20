Menu
Carol Ann DREW
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY
DREW - Carol Ann (nee Krebs)
Age 79, of the City of Tonawanda, September 17, 2021. Wife of 58 years to John "Jack" William Drew; loving mother of Laurie Ann Drew, Michelle (Art) Battaglia and John (Nicole) Drew; grandmother of Autumn and Josslyn Battaglia, Tyler, Mason and Olivia Drew; adopted grandchildren Lauren Main and Amelia Owen; daughter of the late Robert Joseph and Vivian Sue Krebs; and sister of the late Ronald George Krebs; also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Carol Ann graduated from Buffalo State College and worked as a Teacher at Green Acres Elementary School. She then took a leave from work to raise her three children. Once her children were old enough she went to work at the Cantalician Center as a Teacher. Carol loved flowers, working in the yard, traveling with family and friends and long car rides with her husband John. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, September 22, from 3-5 PM, at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda, where a Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday evening at 5 PM, following the visitation. Everyone is welcome to attend. Final resting place will be in Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society of WNY. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2021.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street, Tonawanda, NY
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street, Tonawanda, NY
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
Mommy you have been gone almost 3 weeks. I miss and love you so much. I am lost without you. I only find comfort that you and Daddy are reunited. I am so lonely without you both. I love you mommy until we meet again. I promise not to disappoint you. Love your daughter Laurie
Laurie A Drew
October 6, 2021
so sorry for your loss. May she rest in peace. Just found out today. she was such a great friend.
Dale Zdrojewski and Cheryl Zdrojewski
Friend
September 30, 2021
Mommy your service was sad and absolutely beautiful. You sure were loved by many. So many beautiful memories shared. So many tears and laughs. Daddy did okay. He was strong. I promise to be there for him every day. I miss you so much. I miss seeing and talking to you every day. Our bound was so special and strong. I miss younso much it hurts. I love you my mommy now and forever until we meet again. 0
Laurie Drew
September 23, 2021
Jack and the Drew family. I´m saddened to hear about Carol´s passing. She was a kind and just a sweet person. I can remember the fun times in the driveway shooting the bull and just having a good time. I can honestly say I never and I mean never heard her say anything bad about anyone. That say a lot of the kind of person she was. I can say I was blessed to have known her and Jack. Again my condolences and may she Rest In Peace. God bless. Chuck and Vicky CAPIZZI
Chuck Capizzi
September 22, 2021
Jack & Family we are so sorry for the loss of your wife and mother.
Carl & Gerry Schaab
September 22, 2021
Love your daughter Laurie Ann
September 22, 2021
Sending prayers to you and your family, and our sincere condolences.
Gene & Lisa Siminski
Other
September 22, 2021
Please know that you are all in my thoughts and prayers. My deepest condolences. I will always remember her.
Diane Rohring
Friend
September 21, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. I have fond memories of your family from many, many years ago. I hope and pray that Jack will experience a full recovery, as well. May God bless your family with many happy, loving memories that will bring you all comfort.
Kathryn (Eckert) Kosiak
Friend
September 21, 2021
Profession Standards Section
September 21, 2021
Mom, you will missed every single day. Your family loves you and thank you for everything!
Your son
Family
September 21, 2021
Mommy I miss you so much it hurts. We have been inseparable for so long I'm lost without you. You were always will be best friend. I lovevand miss you so much. Until we meet again I love you so much. Your daughter Laurie Ann
Laurie Drew
September 20, 2021
John My condolences to you and your family. Carl
Carl Maracle
September 20, 2021
So sorry for your loss. She was a lot of fun Colleen
Colleen Rehak(Lee)
September 20, 2021
So sorry for your loss. She was such happy a nice lady. We regret we cannot make the funeral. Keeping you in our prayers
Ron and Pat Ensminger
Friend
September 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results