Carol Elizabeth ARNOLD
ARNOLD - Carol Elizabeth
(nee Balthasar)
August 29, 2020; Beloved wife of the late Larry Arnold; dear mother of Steven Arnold and daughter-in-law, Julie; grandmother of Claire and Luke Arnold; beloved sister to Doreen Zacher and her late brother Edward Balthasar; predeceased by her parents Edward and Eva Balthasar; survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins; dear friend of Mary Delaney. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 6, 2020.
