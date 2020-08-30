Menu
Carol Elizabeth HOLMES
HOLMES - Carol Elizabeth
Passed away peacefully August 21, 2020, after a brief illness in Buffalo, NY. She was born October 3, 1951, and was a lifetime Buffalo resident. Carol attended The Campus School at Buffalo State College and Talladega College in Talladega, Alabama. She was an active member of First Shiloh Baptist Church. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Herbert C. Holmes and Josephine Johnson Holmes. She is survived by a host of cousins, godchildren and friends. A Memorial Service will be streamed on October 3, 2020. Visit www.tonylpickens.com for obituary and tribute wall.


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
