ERVOLINO - Carol J.
Of Depew, NY, December 22, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late John and late Mary Ervolino; loving companion of Richard Haefner; dear sister of Joseph Ervolino, Rose (John) Matyjasik, Shirley (Dennis) Stubbs and Patricia (Albert) Strong; also survived and loved by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, June 15, 11:30-1:30 at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St., (corner Borden Rd.) West Seneca, 668-5666. Condolences at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.