Carol M. FLECKENSTEIN
Age 89, of Colden, NY, passed away on June 7, 2021. Wife of the late Gerald Francis Fleckenstein; mother of Judith A. (Daniel) Clarkson, Raymond Fleckenstein and James (Janet) Fleckenstein; sister of Leonard Feldman, Phyllis Schmidt and the late Carl Feldman; also survived by six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on June 11, 2021 from 3-7PM at the Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home, 271 E. Main St., Springville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on June 12, 2021 at 11AM at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, 6985 Boston Cross Rd., Boston, NY 14025. Memorials may be made to the Colden Fire Dept., 8448 Gutekunst Rd., Colden, NY 14033. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home
271 East Main Street, Springville, NY
Jun
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. John the Baptist R.C. Church
6985 Boston Cross Rd., Boston, NY
Our deepest condolences. Recognizing Aunt Carol's long and deep roots within the community, we've made a donation in her memory to the Colden Fire Department. May perpetual light shine upon her. Ross & Anna Fleckenstein
Ross & Anna Fleckenstein
Family
June 15, 2021
