Carol A. GEROMEL
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
5893 Hoover Road
Sanborn, NY
GEROMEL - Carol A.
Of North Tonawanda, NY, September 27, 2021. Wife of the late Daniel J. Geromel; mother of Laurie (Alan) Robell, and Jeffrey Geromel; grandmother of Kevin and Melissa Robell, Andrew and Becky Geromel; sister of the late Marilyn (Jay) Miller; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private services were held at the wishes of her family. Memorials may be made in her name to Niagara Hospice. Arrangements were made through the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, Sanborn, NY. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com for guest register.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
