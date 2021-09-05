Menu
Carol Lee F. GRADY
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
GRADY - Carol Lee F.
(nee Henning)
May 25, 2021. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 10th, from 10 AM - 12 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.), where a Celebration of Carol's Life will follow at 12 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CASA Voices for Children, 282 Babcock St., Buffalo, NY 14210, or the ASPCA yourspca.org/donatenow/. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Sep
10
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
