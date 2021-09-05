GRADY - Carol Lee F.
(nee Henning)
May 25, 2021. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 10th, from 10 AM - 12 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.), where a Celebration of Carol's Life will follow at 12 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CASA Voices for Children, 282 Babcock St., Buffalo, NY 14210, or the ASPCA yourspca.org/donatenow/
. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
