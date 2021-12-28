Gugino - Carol M.(nee Matteson)Of Hamburg, NY, December 26, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Gugino; loving mother of Russell (Mary) Gugino, Dr. Lawrence (Marybeth) Gugino, John (Robin) Gugino, and Karen (James) Bridges; cherished grandmother of Matthew (Kim), Mark, Christine (Steve) Mitchell, Erin (John McCormick), Nicholas, Thomas (Dr. Jillian), Dr. Joseph (Emily), Trisha, Dan, Kayla, Hailey, Angela Gugino, Amanda, and Lara Bridges; adored great-grandma of Aiden and Maeve, Lily, Emma, and Kelsey, and Dominic and Ashlyn; dearest sister of the late Kathleen Matteson; also survived by nieces and nephews and her very dear friends Ursula Burgess and Gloria Corsetti. The family will be present on Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (Corner of Rogers Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday morning at 10:00 AM at St. John Paul II Parish 2052 Lakeview Rd. (please assemble at church). Interment will follow in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery in Silver Creek, NY. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Carol's caregivers Jill J., Jill A., Debbie C., and Debbie T. and a special thank you to Carol's niece Elaine. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo or Connect Life. Share memories and online condolences at