Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol M. GUGINO
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY
Gugino - Carol M.
(nee Matteson)
Of Hamburg, NY, December 26, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Gugino; loving mother of Russell (Mary) Gugino, Dr. Lawrence (Marybeth) Gugino, John (Robin) Gugino, and Karen (James) Bridges; cherished grandmother of Matthew (Kim), Mark, Christine (Steve) Mitchell, Erin (John McCormick), Nicholas, Thomas (Dr. Jillian), Dr. Joseph (Emily), Trisha, Dan, Kayla, Hailey, Angela Gugino, Amanda, and Lara Bridges; adored great-grandma of Aiden and Maeve, Lily, Emma, and Kelsey, and Dominic and Ashlyn; dearest sister of the late Kathleen Matteson; also survived by nieces and nephews and her very dear friends Ursula Burgess and Gloria Corsetti. The family will be present on Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (Corner of Rogers Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday morning at 10:00 AM at St. John Paul II Parish 2052 Lakeview Rd. (please assemble at church). Interment will follow in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery in Silver Creek, NY. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Carol's caregivers Jill J., Jill A., Debbie C., and Debbie T. and a special thank you to Carol's niece Elaine. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo or Connect Life. Share memories and online condolences at
www.kaczorfunerals.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hamburg Funeral Home
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Dec
30
Service
10:00a.m.
St. John Paul II Parish
2052 Lakeview Rd.
Dec
30
Interment
11:45a.m.
Our Lady of Mount Carmel
Address Not Available, Creek, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.