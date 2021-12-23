Menu
Carol Emily HEPPNER
1941 - 2021
HEPPNER - Carol Emily
(nee Transki)
Died December 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Reed. She is survived by her husband, Nelson Heppner; her children, Kimberly, Kathleen, James (Janice), and Rebecca (Thomas); her brother, Ronald; nephew Raymond; her grandchildren, Matthew, William, Jade, Joshua, and Jake; and great-grandchildren Charlotte, Beatrice, and Jacob. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., Olean. Condolences can be expressed at www.guentherfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 23, 2021.
Nelson, sad to hear of your loss
Tom and Cathy Ruda
Friend
December 23, 2021
