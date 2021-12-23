HEPPNER - Carol Emily
(nee Transki)
Died December 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Reed. She is survived by her husband, Nelson Heppner; her children, Kimberly, Kathleen, James (Janice), and Rebecca (Thomas); her brother, Ronald; nephew Raymond; her grandchildren, Matthew, William, Jade, Joshua, and Jake; and great-grandchildren Charlotte, Beatrice, and Jacob. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., Olean. Condolences can be expressed at www.guentherfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 23, 2021.