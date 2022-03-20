HILLMAN - Carol J.
(nee Kachelmeyer)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, March 11, 2022. Beloved wife of George H. Hillman; dearest mother of Brian C. Hillman (Kristen Travis); grandmother of Zachary and Madison; beloved daughter of the late Edward J. and Ruth M. (Benton) Kachelmeyer; sister of Judy (Wade), David (Lucy), and the late Edward (Patricia), Michael (Kathy) and Thomas (Laura) Kachelmeyer; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.