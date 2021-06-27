HOUCK - Carol L. (nee Lenz)

Died February 28, 2020. Wife of the late Donald L. Houck, Sr.; dear mother of Donald L. (Deborah) Houck, Jr., Cynthia (Thomas) Leising and Melissa (Richard) Houck-Werner; also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service has now been scheduled for July 5, 2021, at 10:30 AM at University Presbyterian Church, 3330 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14214. A reception to immediately follow. Arrangements by VANDERCHER & DICK FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.