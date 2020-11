CROOK - Carol J. (nee Blackmon)November 27, 2020, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Edward K. Crook; loving mother of David (Laurie Beck) Crook and the late Bruce A. (Wendy McDonald) Crook; cherished grandmother of Amelia (Tyler) Becker and Abigail McDonald Crook; dear sister of the late Paul Blackmon; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. If so desired, memorials may be made in Carol's memory to the Alzheimer's Association , WNY Chapter, 6215 Sheridan Dr. #100, Buffalo, NY 14221 or https://www.alz.org/wny . Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Carol's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com