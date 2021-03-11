KRESTOS - Carol J.
(nee Abraham)
March 9, 2021; beloved wife of Nicholas M. Krestos; loving mother of Shane Stephenson, Sara Rose Stephenson and Nicole (Steven) Guzski; adored grandmother of Nadia Elizabeth; dearest sister of Mary (John) Joseph, Amy (John) Zavitz, Rosemarie (Mel Ohl) Helda, Donna (Roger) Amati and Jamie Abraham; also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday from 3-7 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC, 1132 Delaware Ave. Family and friends are invited Saturday at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. John Maron Church, 2040 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville. Please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Carol's memory to St. John Maron Church or Baker Victory Services Lakeview IRA at 3011 Lakeview Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075. Please share memories and condolences on Carol's Tribute Page www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 11, 2021.