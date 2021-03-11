Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol J. KRESTOS
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue
Buffalo, NY
KRESTOS - Carol J.
(nee Abraham)
March 9, 2021; beloved wife of Nicholas M. Krestos; loving mother of Shane Stephenson, Sara Rose Stephenson and Nicole (Steven) Guzski; adored grandmother of Nadia Elizabeth; dearest sister of Mary (John) Joseph, Amy (John) Zavitz, Rosemarie (Mel Ohl) Helda, Donna (Roger) Amati and Jamie Abraham; also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday from 3-7 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC, 1132 Delaware Ave. Family and friends are invited Saturday at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. John Maron Church, 2040 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville. Please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Carol's memory to St. John Maron Church or Baker Victory Services Lakeview IRA at 3011 Lakeview Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075. Please share memories and condolences on Carol's Tribute Page www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
21 Entries
Eternal by the memory of this lovely and talented woman!
Penny Bellas
Friend
July 5, 2021
Nadia (I always called her that) was sweet and generous and fun. She radiated love and compassion. I am grateful she was in my life for such a special part of it - dance brought us together, and I will treasure that always. I am lost for words, but my thoughts and prayers are with you, her family, who feel the loss the most.
Caroline Poppendeck
Student
April 25, 2021
Much love and light to Carol's family. Carol's love for life will be carried on and remembered by all of the lives she touched.
Cathy Skora
April 25, 2021
A loss for sure! To Nick, Nicole, & family, I was SHOCKED! & saddened to hear this news... May you take comfort in the words spoken in referencing a woman who truly made a difference! The good go young, as God knew he needed the infectious smiles & the light of life that Carol brings in Heaven! She will be missed, BUT KNOW, the difference she made in so many lives! May her Memory be eternal!
Maureen Giokas
March 16, 2021
Mr Krestos, Shane, Sara, and Nicole- I was shocked and heart broken to hear of your wife and moms passing. Being able to spend time at the house growing up with Nicole, I remember how full of life, joy, and love Mrs. Krestos always was. She wasn´t a regular mom, she was a cool mom. I can´t even begin to imagine how amazing she was as a grandma to Nadia. Nicole- I can´t imagine the loss you feel. Losing a parent is never easy, but moms have to take the cake. Mr. Krestos...nick...this has to be unimaginably difficult for you. My heart goes out to all of you. Know that I am holding space for your grief tonight, sending so much love your way. Nicole-let me know what you need. I´m always here nicolitsa. Xoxo Anna
Anna McCarthy
March 15, 2021
Dear Nick & Family Carol was truly a wonderful person & a fantastic cook. She will be missed ! We´re so sorry for your loss. Patty & Gerry
Patty OBrien
March 12, 2021
Dear Nick & family: While aware of the situation we were nevertheless devastated to see this notice. Carol was one in a million, a ball of fire, fun and generosity, much larger in life than the illness that claimed her! "Grief is the price we pay for love" and we all loved her deeply. May be come to her & all who mourn.
Mary Lou Tarquini de la Plante & Hoagy
March 12, 2021
Carol was my first boss at UB 20 years ago. She was such a bright and vibrant person. My condolences to her family. May she rest in peace.
Jennifer Dynas
March 12, 2021
Our Dear Carol is one of the best happenings in our life! Carol and Nick, neighbors of ours , helped us to enjoy everything life had to offer and more. Carol, such an inspiration to life with such a positive attitude and optimism helped us live our best lives. We are truly blessed to have been a part of her life and shoe of ours. Rest in peace Carol and know you live on in our hearts for eternity . Love, Bill andAnthony
Bill and Anthony Fitzery/Merante
Friend
March 12, 2021
Oh Carol! You were a very bright spot in our lives 34 years ago! We shared our childbirth experience (Nicole & Janelle) and all the smiles and good times afterward, always moving to the music!! May your family be comforted at this time, and may you rest in the Eternal Peace of Jesus!
Betty Tryjankowski
March 12, 2021
rest in peace my beautiful cousin Carol, your beauty charm and smile,will missed by everyone. ill love and miss you always. nick mary amy rosemarie donna jamie, did i throw you with john, i thought i might until i can see and hug you again all my love cousin jackie
john
March 12, 2021
Just learned of Carol's passing a few moments ago. I worked with Carol for years at UB Recreation as well as introducing her to my wife who owned a dance studio where she taught at for several years. Will miss your smile and very kind words and all the support you shared with me over the years...may you find peace in heaven my friend...
Russ Crispell
March 12, 2021
Dear Nick & Family -- Extending to all our deepest condolences on the loss of your beloved Carol. She was a lovely lady who will surely be missed. May her memory be eternal... --Helen Pullman Coran Town/Tonawanda
Helen Pullman Coran
March 12, 2021
My sympathy to the family.
Aida boujaoude
March 11, 2021
My sincere sympathy to all the Abraham girls, especially Amy. She will be in my prayers.
Carolyn Zarcone Distilo
March 11, 2021
May Carol´s Memory be Eternal!
Patricia Papafagos
March 11, 2021
Dear Nick and family, We were saddened by the news of Carol´s passing! We will always remember her beautiful infectious smile! She was a beautiful woman! Eternal be her memory! We pray for your family to have strength during this difficult time. Richard and Vicki Atti and family
Richard and Vicki Atti
March 11, 2021
Thank you Lord for the blessed times we shared with Carol her friends and family making our lives a better experience.
Kiriakos Agavanakis
March 11, 2021
My sympathy- from a Nardin classmate
Patricia Watt Brown
March 11, 2021
Carol excelled at everything she did. She was an incredible mother to her children, dedicated to her family, her husband, her work, and dedicated to helping and advocating for others. Her dedication and passion for making this world a better place to live in, is evidenced by her long history of participating and volunteering for our church St. John Maron, Baker Victory as well as always standing up for what she believed is right. She was an advocate for women and education. She was a caring niece to my mother, frequently visiting her, keeping her company, and making her laugh. Carol was so much fun to be around. I always looked forward to seeing her as she was always smiling and had the coolest outfits on! She loved to bring us all out of our shells to get up and dance with her. I will also always remember how supportive and encouraging she was when I was in nursing school, even having a large family gathering at her beautiful home, that I will never forget. I will also have a special place in my heart for my amazing and inspiring cousin.
Katherine Hage
March 11, 2021
Nick, thinking of you, Tony Curatolo
aj curatolo
March 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 21 of 21 results