Carol excelled at everything she did. She was an incredible mother to her children, dedicated to her family, her husband, her work, and dedicated to helping and advocating for others. Her dedication and passion for making this world a better place to live in, is evidenced by her long history of participating and volunteering for our church St. John Maron, Baker Victory as well as always standing up for what she believed is right. She was an advocate for women and education. She was a caring niece to my mother, frequently visiting her, keeping her company, and making her laugh. Carol was so much fun to be around. I always looked forward to seeing her as she was always smiling and had the coolest outfits on! She loved to bring us all out of our shells to get up and dance with her. I will also always remember how supportive and encouraging she was when I was in nursing school, even having a large family gathering at her beautiful home, that I will never forget. I will also have a special place in my heart for my amazing and inspiring cousin.

Katherine Hage March 11, 2021