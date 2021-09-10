KRUSZONA - Carol A.

(nee Bund)

September 7, 2021, of Angola, NY. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Kruszona; dear mother of William (Patricia) Kruszona, Nancy (Matthew) Nugent and Janet (Robert) Bender; grandmother of Brittany, Colleen, Brandon, Carolyn and Brian; great-grandmother of William; sister of the late Richard Bund and Dolores Keller; survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 7 PM at the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8434 North Main Street, Angola, where services will be held Monday at 10:30 AM. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo in Mrs. Kruszona's memory.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 10, 2021.