Carol M. KUZIAK
FUNERAL HOME
Erie County Cremation Service
873 Abbott Rd.
Buffalo, NY
KUZIAK - Carol M.
(nee Longboat)
Of Tonawanda, NY, June 18, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Walter T. Kuziak, Jr.; dearest mother of Cynthia R. Kuziak (Thomas Legg), Dean M. (Patricia) Kuziak and Marilou A. (Kevin) Smith; grandmother of Mitchell (fiancée Alyssa Clark), Taylor, Dominick and Caroline; daughter of the late Ruby Longboat; sister of the late Wilma (Calvin) Lathrop; aunt of Jeffrey (Madonna) Lathrop, Brian Lathrop (John Verzi) and Lori (Michael) Tiedemann. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at The Church of the Advent, 54 Delaware Rd., Kenmore, NY, Monday, June 21, 2021, at 11 AM. A Lunch Gathering for family and friends will immediately follow. Mrs. Kuziak was a Mary Kay consultant for over 40 years. Her laughter and spirit will be missed by many. Memorial contributions in Carol's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Memorial service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
The Church of the Advent
54 Delaware Road, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Erie County Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will miss my friend. Carol loved her family above all. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. A beautiful woman with a spirit to match.
Barbara Northington
Friend
June 22, 2021
In memory of a wonderful woman who gave so much to our family
From the Rapp Family
Family
June 22, 2021
