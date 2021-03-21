BALISTRERI LAWICKI - Carol Jo (nee Hemmes)
Passed away on March 7, 2021, in Lockport, NY, at Eastern Niagara Hospital. She was born November 14, 1944 in Mount Clemens, MI to Paul L. Hemmes and Marian L. Wheaton. She was a 1962 graduate of Rome Free Academy. She was married in Rome to Airman First Class Andrew Balistreri on July 20, 1963. She later remarried in Buffalo to William Lawicki in November 1983. She is survived by her son, Robert A. (Donna) Balistreri of Orchard Park, NY; a daughter Genevieve (Gene) Krygier of Cuba, NY; her former second husband, William of Henderson, NV; brother David (Patricia) Hemmes of Rome; sister, Suzanne Smith of Clark Mills, NY; and brother, Thomas Hemmes of Rome; grandchildren, Jake and Alyssa Krygier of Cuba, NY and Samantha Pifer of Orchard Park. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; first husband, Andrew; sisters, Marilyn (Robert) Hoffman and Nina; and brother, Robert. A memorial service was held at the Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut Street, Rome, NY. Burial will be in Rome Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local SPCA. Please offer online condolences at: www.BarryFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.