Carol E. LOESER
FUNERAL HOME
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
LOESER - Carol E.
(nee Bodenbender)
Of Kenmore, NY, September 24, 2021. Wife of 35 years the late John A. Loeser. Dear mother of Rev. Dr. John P. Loeser; Dr. Glen (Dr. Linda Malisan) Loeser and Katherine (John) Schoemick; grandmother of 7 grandchildren; sister of the late Jayne Dayer and Barbara Haas; also survived by many nieces and nephews. All are invited to a Memorial Service at Kenmore United Methodist Church 32 Landers Road (at Delaware Rd) Kenmore Monday at 11AM. Please assemble at church. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be made to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Kenmore United Methodist Church
32 Landers Road (at Delaware Rd), Kenmore, NY
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
I loved the times when I was working 2nd shift and could stop by the church office on Friday mornings. I would talk with Carol while she was visiting the
secretary and others in the office. She was a joy to be around and share with. Her love of gardening was an inspiration. Jim Greene
James Greene
October 4, 2021
