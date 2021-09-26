LOESER - Carol E.
(nee Bodenbender)
Of Kenmore, NY, September 24, 2021. Wife of 35 years the late John A. Loeser. Dear mother of Rev. Dr. John P. Loeser; Dr. Glen (Dr. Linda Malisan) Loeser and Katherine (John) Schoemick; grandmother of 7 grandchildren; sister of the late Jayne Dayer and Barbara Haas; also survived by many nieces and nephews. All are invited to a Memorial Service at Kenmore United Methodist Church 32 Landers Road (at Delaware Rd) Kenmore Monday at 11AM. Please assemble at church. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be made to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.