LOIACANO - Carol A.(nee Haas)Of Tonawanda, entered into rest December 29, 2021. Longtime companion of Fred Johnson; devoted mother of Robert, Jason (Christina) and the late Eric Loiacano; cherished grandmother of Michael, Anthony and Kyle; loving daughter of the late Lawrence and Ann Haas. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday (January 3rd) from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol's name to Hospice Foundation. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com