Carol A. LOIACANO
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
LOIACANO - Carol A.
(nee Haas)
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest December 29, 2021. Longtime companion of Fred Johnson; devoted mother of Robert, Jason (Christina) and the late Eric Loiacano; cherished grandmother of Michael, Anthony and Kyle; loving daughter of the late Lawrence and Ann Haas. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday (January 3rd) from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol's name to Hospice Foundation. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Jan
3
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
