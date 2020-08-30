BURGIO - Carol M.
Of Williamsville, entered into rest on August 23, 2020. Beloved wife of 36 years to Carl P. Burgio; loving daughter of the late Frank and Louise Stevenson; dear sister of Mark Stevenson. No prior visitation. A Funeral Service will be held at the Chapel at CrossPoint, 500 CrossPoint Pkwy., Getzville on Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.