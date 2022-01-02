MAIER - Carol L. (nee Ihle)
Age 89 of the City of Tonawanda, December 22, 2021. Wife of the late Frederick X. Maier who died in 2016, mother of Frederick "Rick" (Vicki) Maier and Barbara (Lyle) Myers and the late David (living spouse Jean) Maier and the late Cheryl Doran, grandmother of Ryan (Katie), Karl (Sarah), Drew (Nicole), Jake (Melissa), Cassie (Mark), Emilie, Lyle (Chelsea), Cameron, Amber and David; also 16 great-grandchildren, daughter of the late Valentine and Gladys Ihle, sister of the late Sylvia (Murray) Gibson, Muriel (George) Metz and Val (Joanne) Ihle. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Carol was a lifelong member of Salem United Church of Christ and the Tonawanda Senior Citizens. There will be no prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at 4 PM, on Saturday, January 8, 2022 in Salem United Church of Christ, 114 Morgan St., in Tonawanda. A private burial will be in Acacia Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Carol may be made to Salem United Church of Christ or to Tonawanda Senior Citizens. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.