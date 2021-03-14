MARSACK - Carol G.

(nee Briggs)

Of Detroit, Michigan, born July 26, 1930 - passed March 5, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Martin A. Marsack; dearest mother of Susan C. (Nelson) Marsac-Schmedth, Christopher M. (Leone) Marsack, Anne C. Franz, Catherine E. (Gregg) Leonard, Janet L. Smith, Mark G. (Sarah) Marsack; daughter of the late Clare and Carmela (Graziadei) Briggs; sister of Lynda (late Ronald) Sandberg; also survived by 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Her ashes will be placed next to her husband at St. Mary's cemetery in Sacramento, CA.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.