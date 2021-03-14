Menu
Carol G. MARSACK
FUNERAL HOME
Neptune Society of Northern California - Sacramento
5213 Garfield Avenue
Sacramento, CA
MARSACK - Carol G.
(nee Briggs)
Of Detroit, Michigan, born July 26, 1930 - passed March 5, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Martin A. Marsack; dearest mother of Susan C. (Nelson) Marsac-Schmedth, Christopher M. (Leone) Marsack, Anne C. Franz, Catherine E. (Gregg) Leonard, Janet L. Smith, Mark G. (Sarah) Marsack; daughter of the late Clare and Carmela (Graziadei) Briggs; sister of Lynda (late Ronald) Sandberg; also survived by 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Her ashes will be placed next to her husband at St. Mary's cemetery in Sacramento, CA.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Neptune Society of Northern California - Sacramento
Mark, So sorry to hear of your mother´s passing. We wish you and your family warm and comforting memories.
Jeff and Mabel Ostrihon
March 16, 2021
I offer my condolences to you and your family in the lost of your chariest family member. Mike & Sue Gullo
Michael Gullo
March 16, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Neptune Society of Northern California
March 14, 2021
