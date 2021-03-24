Menu
Carol A. McCLINTOCK
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
McCLINTOCK - Carol A.
(nee Patzke)
Of Buffalo, NY, March 22, 2021. Beloved wife of the late David K.; loving mother of Karen (Douglas Peita) McClintock and Krista McClintock (Simon) Smith; dearest grandmother of David and Grant Peita and Ella and Harrison Smith. Funeral Services will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 55 Pleasant Ave. Saturday, March 27 at 3 PM. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
55 Pleasant Ave., NY
Karen, and family, so sadden to hear about your mom/grandmom. Never an easy time. She was always a smile in church and friendly to talk with. Our condolences, and prayers for your strength in honoring her legacy.
Corinne Rudz and family
April 4, 2021
You will be in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Sending sympathy and love. I have many fond memories of working with your Mom at Young World Day School in Mahwah, NJ.
Jill Siemsen Brown
Friend
March 26, 2021
Our thoughts & prayers are with you.
Kelly Sieracki
March 26, 2021
Krista's Deloitte Family
March 25, 2021
