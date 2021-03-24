McCLINTOCK - Carol A.
(nee Patzke)
Of Buffalo, NY, March 22, 2021. Beloved wife of the late David K.; loving mother of Karen (Douglas Peita) McClintock and Krista McClintock (Simon) Smith; dearest grandmother of David and Grant Peita and Ella and Harrison Smith. Funeral Services will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 55 Pleasant Ave. Saturday, March 27 at 3 PM. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2021.