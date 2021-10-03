Menu
Carol D. MONTEFORTE
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
MONTEFORTE - Carol D.
(nee Caci)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 1, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Albert C. Monteforte. Devoted mother of Albert (Patricia) Monteforte, Kim (Phillip) Tomassi and the late Lisa Monteforte. Adored grandmother of Amanda (Tomaine) Jordan, Albert G., Andrew, Anthony Monteforte and Kandi Tomassi. Loving daughter of the late Joseph and Phyllis Caci. Dear sister of Joseph (Joyce) Caci, Jerry Caci, Vera (Vincent) Philippone and the late Antoinette (late Nick) Valvo and the late Alfred (late Pat) Caci. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Thursday (October 14) from 4-7 PM, with a Funeral Service immediately to follow. Private interment. Please share online condolences at
www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Oct
5
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
JUST FOUND OUT CAROL PASSED, I AM SO SORRY AND MY FAMILIES CONDOLENCES AND LOVE, FRANK / SADIE CARBONE.
FRANKLIN CARBONE
Family
October 23, 2021
To the Caci Family, May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. REST IN PEACE,Carol!!
Samuel Bordonaro
Friend
October 3, 2021
