MONTEFORTE - Carol D.(nee Caci)Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 1, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Albert C. Monteforte. Devoted mother of Albert (Patricia) Monteforte, Kim (Phillip) Tomassi and the late Lisa Monteforte. Adored grandmother of Amanda (Tomaine) Jordan, Albert G., Andrew, Anthony Monteforte and Kandi Tomassi. Loving daughter of the late Joseph and Phyllis Caci. Dear sister of Joseph (Joyce) Caci, Jerry Caci, Vera (Vincent) Philippone and the late Antoinette (late Nick) Valvo and the late Alfred (late Pat) Caci. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Thursday (October 14) from 4-7 PM, with a Funeral Service immediately to follow. Private interment. Please share online condolences at